College Football

Police searching for Clemson athletics department official

SI Wire
an hour ago

Authorities in Anderson County, S.C., are searching for Clemson's associate athletic director of planned giving after he was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Anderson County sheriffs say that Bert Henderson was reported missing from his home in Easley, S.C., around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Clemson officials confirmed Henderson's disappearance and asked anyone with information to call the police.

"Bert Henderson did not come to work on Monday morning, and after trying unsuccessfully to reach him by phone, members of the IPTAY staff contacted a family friend. When they could not locate Bert, law enforcement officials were notified. At this time we have no further update, and will pass any new information along as it is received. We ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency," a statement from Clemson University said.

According to WSPA.com, rescue efforts have started with two different police agencies as well as helicopters being used to aid in the search.

Henderson began working for the university in 1978 as an athletic trainer, serving in that capacity on Clemson's 1981 National Championship team. He also earned his master's of education in administration and supervision from Clemson.

- Scooby Axson

