Despite nine wins, it was a rough fall for Cougars fans as they watched the Big 12 opt against expansion and coach Tom Herman leave for Texas. Now Herman’s offensive coordinator Major Applewhite must prove he can build on what Herman started while overcoming the loss of dynamic quarterback Greg Ward Jr., one of the top players in the Group of Five. All eyes this spring will be on former Texas A&M quarterback Kyle Allen, the five-star recruit who sat out last year after leaving the Aggies for the Cougars. Which loss will be more noticeable? Ohio State’s offense hasn’t looked quite the same since Herman left, while Ward will go down as one of the top players in Houston history.