What will the future college football conference landscape look like? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: What will conferences look like in the future?
#DearAndy: What will conferences look like in the future?
Andy Staples
2 hours ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• What will the conference landscape look like in the future? Are there more likely to be four superconferences, an expanded Big 12 or the status quo? How big would the superconferences get? How will the future of sports broadcasting platforms impact potential conference realignment?

#DearAndy: Which college football coach could win the governor's race in his state?

• Which current Power 5 coach would be the most formidable gubernatorial candidate in their state? With Tommy Tuberville considering a run for governor of Alabama, who else could jump into politics? Will Tuberville’s tenure at Auburn hurt him with Alabama fans, and if so, can only coaches who run the sole power conference team in their state have a real chance?

