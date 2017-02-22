#DearAndy: What will conferences look like in the future?

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• What will the conference landscape look like in the future? Are there more likely to be four superconferences, an expanded Big 12 or the status quo? How big would the superconferences get? How will the future of sports broadcasting platforms impact potential conference realignment?

• Which current Power 5 coach would be the most formidable gubernatorial candidate in their state? With Tommy Tuberville considering a run for governor of Alabama, who else could jump into politics? Will Tuberville’s tenure at Auburn hurt him with Alabama fans, and if so, can only coaches who run the sole power conference team in their state have a real chance?