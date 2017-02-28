Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued an apology Tuesday on Twitter for his recent arrest.

Mayfield was arrested and booked on Saturday morning on one felony and two misdemeanor charges in Fayetteville, Arkansas. According to the police report, Mayfield was stopped for public intoxication just before 3 a.m. and was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, felony fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

In a lengthy Twitter note, Mayfield apologized to the university, coaches, teammates and Oklahoma fans for his conduct.