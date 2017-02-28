Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield apologizes for weekend arrest
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued an apology Tuesday on Twitter for his recent arrest.
Mayfield was arrested and booked on Saturday morning on one felony and two misdemeanor charges in Fayetteville, Arkansas. According to the police report, Mayfield was stopped for public intoxication just before 3 a.m. and was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, felony fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
In a lengthy Twitter note, Mayfield apologized to the university, coaches, teammates and Oklahoma fans for his conduct.
February 28, 2017
Mayfield is coming off a season in which he recorded 3,965 passing yards with 40 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. Last summer, he was granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility, which will keep him at Oklahoma through the 2017 season.