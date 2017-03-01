DearAndy: How will Clemson replace Deshaun Watson?

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Who will replace Deshaun Watson as Clemson's starting quarterback? Will veteran Kelly Bryant maintain his very early lead in the QB competition, or will younger options like Zerrick Cooper or Hunter Johnson seize the job? Will Dabo Swinney handle the true freshman Johnson in the same way he handled Watson?

2:02 | College Football #DearAndy: Retooling the Buckeyes secondary

• Will Ohio State be able to replenish its secondary yet again? With a boatload of talent gone, who are the favorites to take over at each vacant spot? How much of an impact will the Buckeyes' highly touted freshmen make?

2:08 | College Football #DearAndy: Bowl ban motivation

• What effect does a bowl ban have on a team's motivation? Will a team sleepwalk through its season if it can't play in the postseason? How will Ole Miss handle this situation in 2017? And at what point under a ban does a program's recruiting start to suffer?