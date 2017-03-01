College Football

How will Clemson replace Deshaun Watson next season? #DearAndy

1:58 | College Football
#DearAndy: How will Clemson replace Deshaun Watson?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Who will replace Deshaun Watson as Clemson's starting quarterback? Will veteran Kelly Bryant maintain his very early lead in the QB competition, or will younger options like Zerrick Cooper or Hunter Johnson seize the job? Will Dabo Swinney handle the true freshman Johnson in the same way he handled Watson?

2:02 | College Football
#DearAndy: Retooling the Buckeyes secondary

• Will Ohio State be able to replenish its secondary yet again? With a boatload of talent gone, who are the favorites to take over at each vacant spot? How much of an impact will the Buckeyes' highly touted freshmen make?

2:08 | College Football
#DearAndy: Bowl ban motivation

• What effect does a bowl ban have on a team's motivation? Will a team sleepwalk through its season if it can't play in the postseason? How will Ole Miss handle this situation in 2017? And at what point under a ban does a program's recruiting start to suffer?

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters