College Football

Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility, according to prison records.

State prison officials told the Associated Press that Sandusky was assigned to the State Correctional Institution-Greene in Western Pennsylvania because he is considered to be vulnerable because of his child-sex abuse conviction and high profile.

Sandusky, 73, was then moved to a facility in Somerset. That facility, which houses around 2,400 inmates, is a medium-security prison an hour southeast of Pittsburgh.

In October 2012, Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison after his conviction on 45 counts of child sexual abuse after he was accused of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period.

- Scooby Axson

