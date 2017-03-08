Grant Hill: Grayson Allen is not on Christian Laettner's level of villainy

Grayson Allen was called for a technical foul during Duke's game against Clemson in the ACC tournament on Wednesday.

Allen received the technical for slamming the ball down in frustration after he was called for a loose-ball foul.

Allen's antics on the court have been well-documented this season. He was suspended by Duke for tripping opponents earlier this season.

The technical is Allen's fourth of the season, most of any ACC player. He also received a technical in Duke's last game, a 90-83 loss to rival North Carolina.