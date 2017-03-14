Baylor University fired a member of its football staff because of inappropriate texts to a teenager, reports KWTX.com.

The school confirmed the firing of Associate Director for Football Operations DeMarkco Butler on Monday.

According to the news report, school officials implied that Butler sent texts to the teen, who is legally an adult under Texas law.

Butler was hired by the school on February 15.

"DeMarkco Butler is no longer employed by Baylor University," Baylor athletics department spokesperson David Kaye said in a statement. "As a personnel matter, we have no further comment."

Butler's firing comes as the school faces scrunity over its football program amid dozens of sexual assault allegations.

Butler is the second person hired by new head football coach Matt Rhule to be dismissed in the last month. Brandon Washington, an Assistant Strength Coach, was fired after being arrested in a prostitution sting in February.

