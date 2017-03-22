#DearAndy: Can the Pac-12 or Big 12 produce a national title contender soon?

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Can the Pac-12 or the Big 12 produce a national title contender soon? Neither conference has featured a team that won it all since Texas in 2005, but it's not inconceivable that the streak could end as soon as 2017.

• What does Tom Herman's recruitment of Brandon Harris say about Texas and LSU? Harris, a dual-threat quarterback, announced in February that he would transfer away from the Tigers after losing the starting quarterback job to Purdue transfer Danny Etling.