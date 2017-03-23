For all the concern about Jalen Hurts’s hold on the quarterback spot, the Crimson Tide have much more to sort out on the offensive line. The biggest battle to watch is for a starting tackle spot, now that left tackle Cam Robinson is off to the NFL. Jonah Williams returns to fill one tackle spot, but it’s unclear if he will stay at right tackle (which he played last season) or slide into Robinson’s slot on the left side.

Regardless, the competition for the open spot will be fierce. Junior Lester Cotton boasts the most experience—he played in nine games last season—but little of it at tackle. And then there’s the newest crop of elite recruits, led by five-star Alex Leatherwood, the No. 3 tackle recruit in the class of 2017, according to Scout.com. He may have too much talent to keep off the field, and his early enrollment will allow him to jump right into the competition this spring.