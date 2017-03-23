Top quarterback battles to watch this spring

Candidates: Sean White, Jarrett Stidham

Had the Tigers found a way to complement their powerful running game with a potent passing attack last season, they could have, at the very least, made things interesting at the top of the SEC West. Instead, Alabama strolled to a division title, and as Auburn cycled between White, Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III at quarterback, it dropped games to Texas A&M and Georgia and settled for eight wins.

Gaining yards through the air shouldn’t be much of an issue in 2017 if Stidham is as good as advertised. He comes highly touted as a former five-star recruit out of Stephenville (Texas) High. Stidham threw for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman at Baylor in 2015 before transferring and enrolling at McLennan Community College in Waco. He later chose the Tigers over Texas A&M and Florida. Stidham could be a devastating triggerman in coach Gus Malzahn’s uptempo spread, but he will need to prove he’s better than White, who seized the starting job last season and went on to lead the SEC in completion percentage. White has been unable to fully partake in workouts this spring while recovering from a broken arm suffered in the Tigers’ Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma. He's working back onto the field, though, so this battle could still heat up this spring.