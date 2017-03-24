Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt is in favor of paying college athletes, he told reporters on Friday.

Butt believes that some of his draft stock may have taken a hit after tearing his ACL in December's Orange Bowl. He sees the injury as a reason for why college athletes should be compensated for their participation in sports.

"I should be the example of why college athletes should be getting paid in college or why I can't use my name to benefit off my likeness in college," Butt said, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

"Why can I see 'I Like Jake Butt and I Cannot Lie,' I see those shirts and I'm living paycheck-to-paycheck in college," Butt added. “Who knows? Heaven forbid something happens in the NFL, can I really benefit off of it when it was at the most? No, I can't.”

Butt recalls receiving $900 a month to cover housing, food and gas bills. His rent was $700 and was left with $200 to pay for other expenses.

Butt has drawn some interest from the Raiders, Titans and Saints.