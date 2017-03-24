College Football

Former Michigan TE Jake Butt is in favor of paying college athletes

3:10 | College Football
Spring camp preview: Alabama, USC and UCLA
SI Wire
13 minutes ago

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt is in favor of paying college athletes, he told reporters on Friday.

Butt believes that some of his draft stock may have taken a hit after tearing his ACL in December's Orange Bowl. He sees the injury as a reason for why college athletes should be compensated for their participation in sports.

"I should be the example of why college athletes should be getting paid in college or why I can't use my name to benefit off my likeness in college," Butt said, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

"Why can I see 'I Like Jake Butt and I Cannot Lie,' I see those shirts and I'm living paycheck-to-paycheck in college," Butt added. “Who knows? Heaven forbid something happens in the NFL, can I really benefit off of it when it was at the most? No, I can't.”

Butt recalls receiving $900 a month to cover housing, food and gas bills. His rent was $700 and was left with $200 to pay for other expenses.

Butt has drawn some interest from the Raiders, Titans and Saints.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters