Former Michigan TE Jake Butt is in favor of paying college athletes
Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt is in favor of paying college athletes, he told reporters on Friday.
Butt believes that some of his draft stock may have taken a hit after tearing his ACL in December's Orange Bowl. He sees the injury as a reason for why college athletes should be compensated for their participation in sports.
"I should be the example of why college athletes should be getting paid in college or why I can't use my name to benefit off my likeness in college," Butt said, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
"Why can I see 'I Like Jake Butt and I Cannot Lie,' I see those shirts and I'm living paycheck-to-paycheck in college," Butt added. “Who knows? Heaven forbid something happens in the NFL, can I really benefit off of it when it was at the most? No, I can't.”
Butt recalls receiving $900 a month to cover housing, food and gas bills. His rent was $700 and was left with $200 to pay for other expenses.
Butt has drawn some interest from the Raiders, Titans and Saints.