The Alabama Crimson Tide will open their 2017 season in Atlanta against Florida State.

The Tide regularly open their season by playing a marquee non-conference opponent at a neutral site. In 2016, Nick Saban's team beat USC 52–6 to open the season.

Alabama's first home game will be on Sept. 9 against Fresno State. The Tide will open SEC play on Sept. 23 against Vanderbilt in Nashville. As always, Alabama will close its regular season against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Check out Alabama's complete 2017 schedule below.

Sept. 2: Florida State (Atlanta)

Sept. 9: Fresno State

Sept. 16: Colorado State

Sept. 23: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 30: Ole Miss

Oct. 7: at Texas A&M

Oct. 14: Arkansas

Oct. 21: Tennessee

Nov. 4: LSU

Nov. 11: at Mississippi State

Nov. 18: Mercer

Nov. 25: at Auburn

Dec. 2: SEC Championship Game