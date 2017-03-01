You may know Kohl’s as your mom's favorite one-stop-shop, but the department store offers more than just convenience. Kohl’s actually sells tons of workout clothes at reasonable prices from big-name brands including Nike, Adidas, and—as of today, March 1—Under Armour. The clothing and gear at Kohl’s feature one-of-a-kind prints and colors that aren’t offered at other retailers. In other words, stock up on these pieces ASAP. Here are a few of our favorites from the new collection.

HeatGear Armour Print Capris

The shatter print on these leggings will make any trip to the gym a statement. These capris are offered in sizes XS through XL, so fit chicks of all shapes and sizes can rock the bold design. Lightweight fabric with four-way stretch and a wide waistband ensure you stay comfortable throughout your workout.

To buy: $40; kohls.com

Tech Crew Graphic Tee

This breathable workout tee comes in six colors including bright blue and pink and minimal black and white. The simple Under Armour logo design means you can chuck this t-shirt on with practically anything to create a cute workout ensemble. Plus, an anti-odor fabric will keep you fresher for longer.

To buy: $28; kohls.com

Men's Under Armour Tech Quarter-Zip Pullover Top Kohls.com Even when the weather gets warmer, you still need a light pullover top for those chilly mornings or late-night runs. This one has a nice quarter-zip and comes in a bunch of colors. To buy: $40; kohls.com Medium-Impact Sports Bra

You can never have enough sports bras in your activewear collection and this medium impact racerback is the perfect addition. Wear it by itself to show off the fun print options or layer under a basic tank for a pop of color. The thick graphic print brand provides a trendy detail while moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry while you work up a sweat.

To buy: $40; kohls.com

Men's and Women's Tech Tanks

Like its tech tee counterpart, this super soft tank offers a minimalistic vibe thanks to a heathered print and simple logo. The flattering V-neck and sleeveless design will make it your go-to summer workout top.

To buy: $25; kohls.com for men's and women's styles

Low-Impact Sports Bra

Yoga and pilates junkies will want to wear this low cut sports bra to every class. The racerback design is supportive while thinner-than-usual straps, an open back, and a pink hue add dainty elements. This sweetheart neckline style is best for women who wear an A through C cup.

To buy: $25; kohls.com

Limitless TR 2 Sneakers

These sneaks are perfect for weightlifting or HIIT workouts thanks to a supportive compression layer, cushiony midsole, and rubber traction. An inner sock-like liner allows the shoe to better mold to your foot for a comfy and lightweight fit.

To buy: $85; kohls.com

Performance Training Crew Socks

We all have that favorite pair of socks, but spring cleaning means it's time to get rid of those ones with the hole in the toe. Replace them with this three pack of crew socks.

To buy: $13.59, kohls.com

Pure Stretch Sheer Hipster Panty

Brighten up your undie collection with these candy-colored briefs. If you prefer a more neutral selection of undergarments, they come in black, white, and navy too. Most importantly, their seamless and tag-free design means no panty lines or itchy feeling under your favorite pair of leggings.

To buy: $30 for 3; kohls.com

A version of this article was originally published on Health.com.