Even though the weather may not be cooperating, spring is just around the corner, which means it’s time to ditch the heavy sweatpants, fleece hoodies and cold-weather running gear and refresh your closet with some active wear made for warmer temps. Luckily, you won’t have to break the bank to get summer ready in some new clothes—we’ve rounded up the best sales on sneakers and sportswear happening this weekend.

Nike

​

Our favorite Nike sale is back: Starting Friday through Monday, you can get an extra 25% off on clearance items at nike.com with the code 25MORE. Some of our top picks from the clearance sale include these Flyknit Air Max sneakers ($169.97 with 25% off, nike.com) and tees and tanks for men and women that you’ll live in from now until next winter.

Also, don’t forget: Nike’s high-anticipated VaporMax released on Sunday, March 26, and we think you’re going to want a pair. Read our full review of the new running sneaker here.

New Balance

New Balance is offering $1 shipping on all orders with code DOLLARDAYS through April 1. It’s a great time to snag a pair of shoes from the brand’s new 247 lifestyle line, like these 247 Classics ($79.99, newbalance.com) or the Vazee Rush ($84.99, newbalance.com) slip-on sneakers inspired by one of New Balance’s popular running shoes.

Under Armour

Under Armour is already slashing prices on some hot-weather essentials, such as these Women’s UA Fly-By Running shorts ($18.99 each or 3 for $40, underarmour.com). Look out for more sales on running and training gear over the weekend, through April 2, at underarmour.com.

Eddie Bauer

Warmer weather means more outdoor activities will be a part of your weekend plans in the coming months. Get ready for Saturday morning runs in the park, afternoon hikes and more with some new active wear from Eddie Bauer, like these Women's Movement Blocked Capris ($39, marked down from $65, eddiebauer.com) or these Men’s Patterned Meridian Shorts (now $30, from $50).

You’ll also get an extra 40% off clearance items with code EVERGREEN.

Old Navy

There’s no better place to stock up on the basics. Old Navy is running an online-only special for 30% off your purchase, but it ends on Saturday, March 25, so you’ll want to fill your cart and checkout quickly. We like the pocket detail on this Go-Dry Eco Pocket Tee (from $7, oldnavy.com) and these Go-Dry Compression Run Crops for Women (from $20, oldnavy.com) are the same version of our wintertime favorite leggings in a spring-ready cropped version with cool mesh panels in the back for added breathability.