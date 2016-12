Just one scroll through Russian fisherman Roman Fedortsov's Twitter timeline and you will never go swimming again.

The Russian edition of River Monsters must be great for TV. Fedortsov finds his creatures as he reportedly works on deep-sea trawler off the coast of northwest Russia.

Here is why to never swim off the coast of Russia. Viewer's discretion is advised (?):

It's doubtful that he eats all of these fish and critters so he must have one of the coolest aquariums in the world, if he keeps these species alive.

