Former Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer is known for being a jokester, but he took things to a whole different level when he implied that he met with President-elect Donald Trump recently.

Switzer said it was all a lie that the media fell for.

Switzer told Politico that he was in New York shopping with his wife and daughter and decided to go inside Trump Tower.

"All the media people said, 'Coach what are you doing here,'" Switzer said. "I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else."

Switzer, a three-time national championship winning coach at Oklahoma and Super Bowl winner with the Cowboys, said he instead went to the Starbucks in Trump Tower and came back downstairs without meeting with Trump.

"I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again," he said. "I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field."

The story was then widely reported.

"Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off," Switzer added. "It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around."