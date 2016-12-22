Extra Mustard

New meme alert: Tiger Woods is Mac Daddy Santa

Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Bah gawd, that’s Mac Daddy Santa’s music.

Basically, Tiger Woods posted a weird shirtless photo of himself in Christmas-ish headgear and no shirt on Thursday, and it blew up on Twitter to some degree, so we rounded up all the relevant memes as we introduce you to “Mac Daddy Santa,” or something like that.

Happy Holidays...

