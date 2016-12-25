Before the Knicks and Celtics tipped off at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, Carmelo Anthony took some time to present one fan with a Christmas gift.

That fan, 17-year-old Jarrell Lara, has Langerhan's Cell Histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer. The Carmelo Anthony Foundation, Garden of Dreams Foundation and Kia teamed up to give Lara a new car in front of his parents and brother.

The family was emotional as Anthony presented Lara with his gift. Here's the video, courtesy of ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Emotional moment when Melo gives car - w/ Garden of Dreams Foundation-Kia + his foundation - 2 Jarell Lara, 17, who has rare form of cancer pic.twitter.com/Zr5zXkScmN — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 25, 2016

"This is bigger than sports," Anthony said, according to ESPN. "Making a family happy, making a dream come true, giving them a day of happiness."