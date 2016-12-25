Extra Mustard

Watch: Carmelo Anthony presents car to teen with rare form of cancer

Sunday December 25th, 2016

Before the Knicks and Celtics tipped off at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, Carmelo Anthony took some time to present one fan with a Christmas gift. 

That fan, 17-year-old Jarrell Lara, has Langerhan's Cell Histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer. The Carmelo Anthony Foundation, Garden of Dreams Foundation and Kia teamed up to give Lara a new car in front of his parents and brother. 

The family was emotional as Anthony presented Lara with his gift. Here's the video, courtesy of ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. 

"This is bigger than sports," Anthony said, according to ESPN. "Making a family happy, making a dream come true, giving them a day of happiness."

