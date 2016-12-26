Cynthia S. Chavez: Lovely Lady of the Day
The power of seduction is truly like a double-edged sword.. You can use it to your advantage in a selfish manner or you could use it only to experience a form of intimacy that allows us to feel the beauty of euphoria and the spiritual bond that is felt between two spiritually and physically connected individuals. Society shames sexuality so much that it has now become a shameful act to speak of, especially publicly. Which is why.. With this photo, I , shamelessly say, I take pride in my relationship and our spiritual bond during intimacy. That to me is healthy. @mikeho_ 📸 THE ONLY. Love you! This photo will forever be epic, not only for the way it looks but for what it stands. - Cynthia Chavez❤️