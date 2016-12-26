Extra Mustard

LeBron praises ‘95-year-old’ Richard Jefferson for impressive dunks

Extra Mustard
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

36-year-old Richard Jefferson stole Christmas with his incredible dunks in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ 109–108 win over the Warriors, and earned some props from LeBron James for his efforts.

The Cavs superstar shouted out the ‘95-year-old’ Jefferson for dunking on Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant in separate throwdowns. It’s true, he’s been playing forever.

It was a legendary fourth for the ancient small forward, and a reminder that anything is possible.

Still, no thank you to Kyrie Irving...

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters