36-year-old Richard Jefferson stole Christmas with his incredible dunks in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ 109–108 win over the Warriors, and earned some props from LeBron James for his efforts.

The Cavs superstar shouted out the ‘95-year-old’ Jefferson for dunking on Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant in separate throwdowns. It’s true, he’s been playing forever.

Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!! RJ tell me where that fountain is brother. #IPromise I can keep a secret. Haha! Wowzers!! A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

It was a legendary fourth for the ancient small forward, and a reminder that anything is possible.

Richard Jefferson gets a techincal for dunking on Kevin Durant and winking at him pic.twitter.com/TY1zs8mwDB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) December 25, 2016

Still, no thank you to Kyrie Irving...

– Kenny Ducey