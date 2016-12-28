Wed. P.M. Hot Clicks: Dajana Radovanovic; Athlete Names Inspired By Star Wars
Athlete Names That Sound Like Star Wars Characters
The topic of Star Wars has come up quite a bit lately, especially considering the success of Rogue 1 and the tragic death of Carrie Fisher. With that in mind, below is a gallery of some athletes whose names sound like they were taken straight from the films. (Click here for full-size version.)
George Karl Really Wants You To Buy His Book
George Karl has a new book out, and if trashing Carmelo Anthony and PED accusations aren't enough to make you read it, the conspiracy theories about the NBA fixing games certainly will.
25 Best MLB Player Tweets of 2016
The Chris Sale/Seinfeld puffy shirt tweet is my favorite.
Dajana Radovanovic: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day
Here's a Campaign We Can All Get Behind
2016 has been a tough year for celebrity deaths. The list is long and already well covered, so I encourage you to support this GoFundMe campaign to "protect" Betty White from 2016.
A-Rod's Daughter Has Swag
Now this is how you flip a bat!
Breaking: The Big Show is Not Dead
It was just a rumor. As for actual wrestling news, read our Week in Wrestling column.
Speaking Of...
The Big Show picks up Dirk Nowitzki while attending the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne yesterday: pic.twitter.com/659pW7bm— SI Vault (@si_vault) March 29, 2012
Yankee Stadium Right Now
Pretty dang cool: Yankee Stadium, site of today's #Northwestern-Pittsburgh Pinstripe Bowl. pic.twitter.com/i4TSxbMCbF— Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) December 28, 2016
Odds & Ends
SI's top 10 soccer stories of 2016 ... The Browns "perfect season" parade has been canceled ... It looks like Ohio State has found its next great kicker ... Dez Bryant, who threw a touchdown pass on Monday, tried to crash the Cowboys QB meeting ... NASA's best images of earth in 2016 ... George Michael's estate is valued at over $125 million.
Check Her Ankles
My ankles were destroyed pic.twitter.com/ME7wbkhhlC— Gil (@GilllianJordan) December 28, 2016
So Long, Rex
Last month, Rex Ryan said he'd have to be dragged kicking & screaming out of Buffalo. Moments ago, he left 1BD in his pickup. @News_8 #Bills pic.twitter.com/ug7FVJxXdK— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 27, 2016
Things To Do With a Hockey Puck
