Wed. P.M. Hot Clicks: Dajana Radovanovic; Athlete Names Inspired By Star Wars

Andy Gray
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Athlete Names That Sound Like Star Wars Characters

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The topic of Star Wars has come up quite a bit lately, especially considering the success of Rogue 1 and the tragic death of Carrie Fisher. With that in mind, below is a gallery of some athletes whose names sound like they were taken straight from the films. (Click here for full-size version.) 

Barkevious Mingo
Winslow Townson/AP
Cal Clutterbuck
Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
Captain Munnerlyn
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dak Prescott
Greg Nelson
DeSagana Diop
Greg Nelson
Didi Gregorious
Carlos M. Saavedra
Domata Peko
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Dontari Poe
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Festus Ezeli
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Hedo Turkoglu
Bob Rosato
Hope Solo
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images
J.J. Watt
John W. McDonough
Joakim Noah
Robert Laberge/Getty Images
Jori Lehtera
David E. Klutho
Kai Forbath
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Kemba Walker
Greg Nelson
Kenta Maeda
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Koa Misi
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Kosta Koufos
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Kristaps Porzingis
Greg Nelson
Luol Deng
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Manti Te'o
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images
Manu Ginobili
John W. McDonough
Manute Bol
Manny Millan
Ndamukong Suh
Bruce Yeung
Pekka Rinne
John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images
Quentin Jammer
David Bergman
Rajon Rondo
John W. McDonough
Reto Berra
Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
Rougned Odor
Greg Nelson
Serge Ibaka
Greg Nelson
Shiloh Keo
Jeff Haynes
Takeo Spikes
Sporting News via Getty Images
Thabo Sefolosha
David E. Klutho
Tuukka Rask
Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Vai Sikahema
George Rose/Getty Images
Vontaze Burfict
John Grieshop/Getty Images
Xander Bogaerts
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Yaya and Kolo Toure
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Zaza Pachulia
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Zemgus Girgensons
Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images
George Karl Really Wants You To Buy His Book

George Karl has a new book out, and if trashing Carmelo Anthony and PED accusations aren't enough to make you read it, the conspiracy theories about the NBA fixing games certainly will.

25 Best MLB Player Tweets of 2016

The Chris Sale/Seinfeld puffy shirt tweet is my favorite.

Dajana Radovanovic: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Will Dajana Radovanovic earn a spot in this year's swimsuit issue? Find out soon (click for full-size gallery).

Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Dajana Radovanovic :: Wilhelmina
Here's a Campaign We Can All Get Behind

2016 has been a tough year for celebrity deaths. The list is long and already well covered, so I encourage you to support this GoFundMe campaign to "protect" Betty White from 2016.

A-Rod's Daughter Has Swag

Now this is how you flip a bat!

Breaking: The Big Show is Not Dead

It was just a rumor. As for actual wrestling news, read our Week in Wrestling column.

Speaking Of...

Yankee Stadium Right Now

Odds & Ends

SI's top 10 soccer stories of 2016 ... The Browns "perfect season" parade has been canceled ... It looks like Ohio State has found its next great kicker ... Dez Bryant, who threw a touchdown pass on Monday, tried to crash the Cowboys QB meeting ... NASA's best images of earth in 2016 ... George Michael's estate is valued at over $125 million.

Check Her Ankles

So Long, Rex

Things To Do With a Hockey Puck

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

