Thursday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Tori Praver: Top Sports Controversies of 2016

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Top Sports Controversies of 2016

Khris Hale/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I'm not going to lie. It's 1 p.m. on one of the last week few days of the year and there's not much to write about. I did enjoy this look back at all the sports controversies of 2016 (see gallery below). The Laremy Tunsil gas mask bong remains my favorite. The MMQB had a really good piece about the whole incident. 

Ryan Lochte’s fake robbery story
Matt Hazlett/Getty Images Sport
Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Sport
Draymond Green's technical fouls in the playoffs
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Sport
Zach Britton left in bullpen for AL wild-card game
Greg Fiume/Getty Images Sport
The Spot: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images Sport
Rich Hill pulled from perfect game
Rob Foldy/Getty Images Sport
Dustin Johnson's stroke on the fifth hole at the U.S. Open
David Cannon/Getty Images Sport
The ending of Spurs-Thunder Game 2
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Sport
Conor McGregor's fake retirement
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport
Cam Newton's exit from his Super Bowl press conference
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport
Laremy Tunsil’s gas mask bong video
Ben Liebenberg/AP
Wakeyleaks
Brian A. Westerholt/Getty Images
Russian doping scandal erupts before Rio
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Top sports controversies of 2016
Grandma's Night Out

Enjoyed this story about 80-year-old Texas A&M fan Nina Burgess, who attended her first game Wednesday night (and got the VIP treatment) after her family surprised her on Christmas. It may not be a hot take but I call it the best moment in AdvoCare Texas Bowl history.

LeBron Loses Bet, Eats Raw Garlic

My dad would never do this.

Tori Praver: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Being in Hawaii with Tori Praver seems like a fun way to spend the weekend. Or you can look at these photos instead (click for full-size gallery).

SI Swimsuit 2008: Tori Praver in Hawaii
Tale of the Pants-less Plane Passenger

This seems like the plot of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, only there was no Larry David to yell at the pants-less guy.

Dogs in Costumes

As I said, there's not a lot to write about.

Whoops!

Wait, What?

Odds & Ends

In case you haven't heard, Serena Williams is engaged to a co-founder of Reddit ...Witchcraft has officially been banned from African soccer matches ... The sports year in Crying Jordans ... Miesha Tate is questioning Ronda Rousey's heart heading into Friday's UFC 207 fight ... The 25 best TV shows of 2016, ranked ... ​Get ready for a bunch of new "breastaurants" over the next five years ... The five biggest corporate scandals of 2016 ... Tomorrow is Amazon Digital Day so plan accordingly ... The most anticipated films of 2017. 

Little K-Mart

That's What You Deserve

Tori Praver in Hawaii

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery.

