Top Sports Controversies of 2016

Khris Hale/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images ​I'm not going to lie. It's 1 p.m. on one of the last week few days of the year and there's not much to write about. I did enjoy this look back at all the sports controversies of 2016 (see gallery below). The Laremy Tunsil gas mask bong remains my favorite. The MMQB had a really good piece about the whole incident. Ryan Lochte’s fake robbery story Matt Hazlett/Getty Images Sport Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Sport Draymond Green's technical fouls in the playoffs Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Sport Zach Britton left in bullpen for AL wild-card game Greg Fiume/Getty Images Sport The Spot: Michigan vs. Ohio State Jamie Sabau/Getty Images Sport Rich Hill pulled from perfect game Rob Foldy/Getty Images Sport Dustin Johnson's stroke on the fifth hole at the U.S. Open David Cannon/Getty Images Sport The ending of Spurs-Thunder Game 2 Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Sport Conor McGregor's fake retirement Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport Cam Newton's exit from his Super Bowl press conference Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport Laremy Tunsil’s gas mask bong video Ben Liebenberg/AP Wakeyleaks Brian A. Westerholt/Getty Images Russian doping scandal erupts before Rio FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images Top sports controversies of 2016 1 13 Close expandIcon 1 13 Close

Grandma's Night Out

Enjoyed this story about 80-year-old Texas A&M fan Nina Burgess, who attended her first game Wednesday night (and got the VIP treatment) after her family surprised her on Christmas. It may not be a hot take but I call it the best moment in AdvoCare Texas Bowl history.

LeBron Loses Bet, Eats Raw Garlic

My dad would never do this.

Tale of the Pants-less Plane Passenger

This seems like the plot of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, only there was no Larry David to yell at the pants-less guy.

Whoops!

10 Years Ago: Giants sign Barry Zito to $126 million deal over 7 years. Turns out to equal $1.93M per win, as Zito wins 65 total games. pic.twitter.com/a7UQlvdeTP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 29, 2016

Wait, What?

Monica and Chandler in Friends moved into the Home Alone house – and nobody’s noticed for 12 years! https://t.co/MEmkgwOfXH — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) December 29, 2016

Odds & Ends

In case you haven't heard, Serena Williams is engaged to a co-founder of Reddit ...Witchcraft has officially been banned from African soccer matches ... The sports year in Crying Jordans ... Miesha Tate is questioning Ronda Rousey's heart heading into Friday's UFC 207 fight ... The 25 best TV shows of 2016, ranked ... ​Get ready for a bunch of new "breastaurants" over the next five years ... The five biggest corporate scandals of 2016 ... Tomorrow is Amazon Digital Day so plan accordingly ... The most anticipated films of 2017.

Little K-Mart

Kenyon Martin Jr. is out here stuntin like his daddy



🚀 🚀 🚀



(via IG: kenyonmartinsr) pic.twitter.com/5w3CEJ0rl0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 29, 2016

That's What You Deserve

