Extra Mustard

Bo Scarbrough cracked a Usain Bolt-esque smile on his massive TD run

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Saturday December 31st, 2016

Washington gave Alabama a pretty good test in the College Football Playoff semifinal. But when Bama running back Bo Scarbrough broke off a 68-yard touchdown run it was time to celebrate. 

The Huskies were hanging tight until Scarbrough toyed with the UW defense on a stellar touchdown run. As he approached the end zone, Scarbrough didn’t even bother concealing his joy. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

AP Photo

Hmm, where have we seen that before?

Getty Images

And now the Crimson Tide are smiling all the way to the championship game in Tampa. Well, maybe not Nick Saban

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters