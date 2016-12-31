After the show he put on at the Olympics this summer, is there anything about Usain Bolt’s speed you wouldn’t believe? What if he said he was fast enough to transcend space and time?

BREAKING NEWS: I just heard @usainbolt is already in 2017... 🙌🏽😂 A photo posted by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:02am PST

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

So, Bolt is saying he moves faster than the earth orbits the sun. The speed of the earth’s orbit around the sun is 19 miles per second, or about 67,000 miles per hour. At that speed, Bolt would run the 100m in .0032 seconds, which sounds about right.