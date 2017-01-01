Extra Mustard

Not many people came out to watch meaningless football on Sunday

Extra Mustard
Sunday January 1st, 2017

It’s Week 17 in the NFL, a magical Sunday each year filled with teams eliminated from playoff contention battling for absolutely nothing. If you can believe it, not many people wanted to watch unmotivated teams play football in the cold this year.

Free advice: Give away corn dogs and people will come.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters