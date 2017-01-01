Not many people came out to watch meaningless football on Sunday
It’s Week 17 in the NFL, a magical Sunday each year filled with teams eliminated from playoff contention battling for absolutely nothing. If you can believe it, not many people wanted to watch unmotivated teams play football in the cold this year.
Capturing the enthusiasm for today's @jets @buffalobills game. Kick-off: More empty seats than filled - What a season! 😇@NFL #football pic.twitter.com/zRl7DQy4TV— Jim Treacy (@jimtreacy) January 1, 2017
Here we go! #jets #bills— Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) January 1, 2017
(👻: kmart_snaps) pic.twitter.com/TKFjyQDISO
Tampa is always good for an empty seat pic - this is at coin toss for CAR-TB pic.twitter.com/eHmCjyFC01— scott_fowler (@scott_fowler) January 1, 2017
Plenty of empty seats at Paul Brown Stadium as #Ravens and #Bengals face off in season finale. Both teams eliminated from playoff race pic.twitter.com/S4R1njmfdy— Jordan Schatz (@Jordan_Whig) January 1, 2017
Pats at Dolphins @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/o9IVA4jHB9— Darin Weeks (@DarinJWeeks) January 1, 2017
Tons of empty seats and t-shirts. #Bring18Home @Colts pic.twitter.com/6mGGk6THpd— Mike Bostic (@ClonyDungyXL1) January 1, 2017
New Year’s hangover in Nashville? @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/BOU1oYazsz— Jeff (@jamfan40) January 1, 2017
Free advice: Give away corn dogs and people will come.
– Kenny Ducey