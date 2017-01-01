It’s Week 17 in the NFL, a magical Sunday each year filled with teams eliminated from playoff contention battling for absolutely nothing. If you can believe it, not many people wanted to watch unmotivated teams play football in the cold this year.

Tampa is always good for an empty seat pic - this is at coin toss for CAR-TB pic.twitter.com/eHmCjyFC01 — scott_fowler (@scott_fowler) January 1, 2017

Plenty of empty seats at Paul Brown Stadium as #Ravens and #Bengals face off in season finale. Both teams eliminated from playoff race pic.twitter.com/S4R1njmfdy — Jordan Schatz (@Jordan_Whig) January 1, 2017

Free advice: Give away corn dogs and people will come.

– Kenny Ducey