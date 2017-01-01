Extra Mustard

Noah Syndergaard called Bryce Harper a mean word on Instagram

Extra Mustard
Sunday January 1st, 2017

If you were unsure whether Noah Syndergaard runs his own social media account or has someone do it for him, it’s an easy call now.

It all started before Ohio State got beaten down by Clemson, when Nationals star Bryce Harper posted a screaming video from his car proclaiming that Saturdays are indeed for the boys.

Let's Go Buckeyes!🌰🏈 #saturdaysarefortheboys @bryanharper45

A video posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

​Since the phrase was coined by Barstool Sports, they ripped the video and posted it on their main account. And what do you know about that, Noah Syndergaard saw it.

(NSFW language below)

Noah Syndergaard calls Bryce Harper a Douche from mlb

We need some good rivalries in sports. Hope this will blossom into a good one.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters