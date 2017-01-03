J.J. Watt visited 8-year-old Noah Fulmer in the hospital just days after he was hit by a car, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Fulmer was hit by a car and was in tears when EMTs needed to cut his Watt jersey to treat him.

Someone tweeted the news to Watt and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year promised to replace the old jersey as soon as he could.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow.

On Tuesday, Watt made good on his promise.

Watt has not played since September due to a back injury. The Texans host the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday.