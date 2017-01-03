J.J. Watt visits boy hit by a car, surprises him with new jerseys
J.J. Watt visited 8-year-old Noah Fulmer in the hospital just days after he was hit by a car, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
Fulmer was hit by a car and was in tears when EMTs needed to cut his Watt jersey to treat him.
Someone tweeted the news to Watt and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year promised to replace the old jersey as soon as he could.
That is terrible, is he ok?— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017
Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H
On Tuesday, Watt made good on his promise.
@JJWatt @HoustonTexans JJ Watt surprised Noah after surgery. Thank you Watt #Nfl #JJWATT #thankyou #teamnoah #prayfornoah #hejustwokeup pic.twitter.com/d68wMhDelT— Marc (@carapia116) January 3, 2017
• Giannis used to insist on splitting the bill at McDonald's
Watt has not played since September due to a back injury. The Texans host the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday.