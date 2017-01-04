Extra Mustard

Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Rebecca Eliasek; Wrestle Kingdom 11

Japan Round-up

In a first-ever Hot Clicks occurrence, we're opening with a Japan section. What a time to be alive. First, wrestlers Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada gave us one of the best matches you'll ever see—at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in Tokyo. Then I stumbled across my new favorite sport, Bo-Taoshi, which is basically a violent version of capture the flag, and did you know cuddly mascots generate billions (yes, billions) of dollars in Japan?

What a (Insert Expletive)

In one of the most horrifying stories you'll read all year—or ever—a soccer player mocked an opponent over his infant girl's death in December 2015. At least the moron's contract was terminated, but this is still mind-boggling.

Keep Pedaling My Man

A 105-year-old man broke his own record in the Masters division for farthest distance traveled on a bike in one hour. What did you do today?

Rebecca Eliasek: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Please welcome Rebecca Eliasek as our P.M. LLOD. The brown-eyed beauty from Virginia recently dropped by for an SI Swimsuit Casting Call. (Click here for full-sized gallery.) 

Rebecca Eliasek: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
Grab-Gate

The oddest storyline of the College Football Playoff is Clemson DT Christian Wilkins grabbing the genitals of Ohio State RB Curtis Samuel. Wilkins later apologized for it, and teammate Ben Boulware BLASTed critics who called it "sexual assault."

Oh My God. Give Me All of Them.

Here is the starting lineup for the 2017 Puppy Bowl. Blitz is definitely my favorite but I'll take all of them.

Well Done, Tom

Griffey vs. Lofton

Willie + Snoop = BFFs

Good. Take Away the Super Nintendo Too.

Odds and Ends

Big Ben said Ohio State wanted him to become a WR when it recruited him ... Compilation of 35 amazing cheerleaders from the 2016 NFL season ... Incredible gallery of abandoned airports ... Way-too-early fantasy football rankings for 2017 season ... You can rent an entire castle in Ireland on Airbnb ... Twelve highest-paid actors and actresses on TV ... SI and Fox Sports paired up to hand out NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year and other major awards.

Better Call Saul Season 3

Oh Bobby, No. No. No.

Hungry?

In honor of National Spaghetti Day, here are people eating more spaghetti in eight minutes than humans should eat in an entire month.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

