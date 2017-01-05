Extra Mustard

Walking on ice in a mascot costume is just as hard as you think it is

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The best kinds of videos on the internet are either newscasters saying dirty words or people hurting themselves. This is one of the latter, and it’s outstanding. 

A Minnesota car dealership decided it would be a good idea to have film a commercial with its bear mascot on the ice at the Golden Gopher’s hockey rink. It failed miserably but it was still a great idea, because it gave us this video of the mascot falling down over and over and over again. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

If the dealership’s marketing department did this on purpose because they knew the video would go viral, I can’t even be mad at them. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters