Extra Mustard

Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Denise Schaefer; Meet the Puppy Bowl Starting Lineups

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Meet Team Ruff and Team Fluff

Courtesy of Animal Planet

On Feb. 5, 78 puppies from 34 rescue shelters will compete in the Puppy Bowl, and we have photos of the 28 dogs in the starting lineup. At first glance, Daphne looks tough to stop and I wouldn't want to get on Peanut's bad side. But my favorite is three-legged Lucky, who looks determined to win MVP (and find a permanent home).

Russell Westbrook Had an Interesting Night

The Thunder guard got T'd up after accidentally drilling the referee in the head with the ball. I am pretty sure it was an accident after hearing Westbrook's postgame comments. As for the game, Oklahoma City lost to Charlotte 123-112 and Westbrook had some incredible plays that didn't involve throwing a ball at the ref.

2017 Lacrosse All-Name Team

One of my favorite pieces of the year. Stone Sims sounds like an adult movie star.

Denise Schaefer: Lovely Lady of the Day

Denise Schaefer seems like a good way to get through this freezing cold Thursday morning, so I'm making her today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer: 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting
1 18
Close
expandIcon
1 18
Close

Guess Which 67-Year-Old Athlete Can Deadlift 400 Pounds

Hint: He's a limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin'-n'-dealin' son of a gun.

Torrey Smith Really Hates Joe Theismann

And I don't blame him after the story he shared on Twitter.

20 Songs Turning 20 in 2017

Mmmbop and Tubthumping are my two favorites. Walkin on the Sun is dead last.

Ken Bone Fighting For More Than 15 Minutes

Not Sure That's How Feminism Works

#Hero

Odds & Ends

This is the best 105-year-old cyclist you will see all week ... Justin Timberlake hit two halfcourt shots then packed on the PDA ... Kenny Omega is the best North American wrestler not in WWE right now ... The Timberwolves visited The White House ... Remember when Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds and Deion Sanders competed in a Slam Dunk Contest ... The 10 worst ads of 2016 ... The most sexually provocative movies of all time.

Giannis Beats the Knicks

Billy Joel Meets the Dreadful Cleveland Browns

Roger Federer Plays the Bongos

Auston Matthews Saves the Day

Auston Matthews to the rescue!

A video posted by TSN (@tsn_official) on

Billy on the Street (with John Oliver)

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters