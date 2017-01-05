Meet Team Ruff and Team Fluff

Courtesy of Animal Planet

On Feb. 5, 78 puppies from 34 rescue shelters will compete in the Puppy Bowl, and we have photos of the 28 dogs in the starting lineup. At first glance, Daphne looks tough to stop and I wouldn't want to get on Peanut's bad side. But my favorite is three-legged Lucky, who looks determined to win MVP (and find a permanent home).

Russell Westbrook Had an Interesting Night

The Thunder guard got T'd up after accidentally drilling the referee in the head with the ball. I am pretty sure it was an accident after hearing Westbrook's postgame comments. As for the game, Oklahoma City lost to Charlotte 123-112 and Westbrook had some incredible plays that didn't involve throwing a ball at the ref.

2017 Lacrosse All-Name Team

One of my favorite pieces of the year. Stone Sims sounds like an adult movie star.

Denise Schaefer: Lovely Lady of the Day

Denise Schaefer seems like a good way to get through this freezing cold Thursday morning, so I'm making her today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Denise Schaefer: 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting 1 18 Close expandIcon 1 18 Close

Guess Which 67-Year-Old Athlete Can Deadlift 400 Pounds

Hint: He's a limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin'-n'-dealin' son of a gun.

Torrey Smith Really Hates Joe Theismann

And I don't blame him after the story he shared on Twitter.

20 Songs Turning 20 in 2017

Mmmbop and Tubthumping are my two favorites. Walkin on the Sun is dead last.

Ken Bone Fighting For More Than 15 Minutes

Hey @MountainDew I know a great former Internet meme who'd probably be willing to do a Super Bowl commercial cheap! #WorthaShot — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) January 4, 2017

Not Sure That's How Feminism Works

Former beauty queen lives a lavish life as a sugar baby – but describes herself as a FEMINIST https://t.co/J2BRtP1IYE pic.twitter.com/mtmPfFOSxU — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 5, 2017

#Hero

This guy watched 12 tortuous hours of The Big Bang Theory in one day https://t.co/vcHQg6oDxM pic.twitter.com/eXPDzQs8t6 — Mashable (@mashable) January 5, 2017

Odds & Ends

This is the best 105-year-old cyclist you will see all week ... Justin Timberlake hit two halfcourt shots then packed on the PDA ... Kenny Omega is the best North American wrestler not in WWE right now ... The Timberwolves visited The White House ... Remember when Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds and Deion Sanders competed in a Slam Dunk Contest ... The 10 worst ads of 2016 ... The most sexually provocative movies of all time.

Giannis Beats the Knicks

Billy Joel Meets the Dreadful Cleveland Browns

In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017

Roger Federer Plays the Bongos

At least I have a backup career as a bongo player 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/C8xl0pW9Pu — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 4, 2017

Auston Matthews Saves the Day

Auston Matthews to the rescue! A video posted by TSN (@tsn_official) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

Billy on the Street (with John Oliver)