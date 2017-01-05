Extra Mustard

Thursday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Sarah Stage; This comedian is terrible at lying about his age

Dan Gartland
31 minutes ago

What Happened to Joseph Randle?

1:04 | NFL
Friends of Joseph Randle believe brain trauma led to former Cowboys RB’s downfall

SI’s latest True Crime installment looks at former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle, whose career ended suddenly after a series of run-ins with the law. 

The 55-Year-Old Millennial

My favorite on-going story of the moment is 55-year-old comedian Dan Nainan claiming to be 35 and selling himself as a millennial

What’s Up With All Those Young Pope Jokes?

If, like me, you’re confused to see everyone you follow online joking about “young pope,” here’s what it’s all about: It’s an HBO show with Jude Law. Don’t ask me to explain why that’s funny. 

Sarah Stage: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Say hello to Sarah Stage, who stopped by recently for an SI Swim casting call. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Sarah Stage :: Elite Models
Sarah Stage: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
Who Should You Root For in the Playoffs?

We’re trying something new with Extra Mustard’s “who should you root for” guide for the NFL playoffs. Instead of a quiz, check out this interactive graphic

I’m Not Sure How Much I Like These

My first reaction is that these are kinda trash.

The Best New Meme

Odds & Ends

This is a really interesting look at enigmatic former Deadspin editor A.J. Daulerio. ... CNN is airing a documentary series about comedy, complete with a reluctant contribution from Larry David. ... If you thought bookstores were dead, you’re wrong. Amazon is opening one in Manhattan. ... A South Texas district attorney wore his Cowboys jersey (Cole Beasley) to his swearing-in ceremony. ... This minor league hockey team consistently comes up with some of the most interesting jersey gimmicks. ... The Cubs are angling to put a bowl game at Wrigley

This Video Doesn’t End How You Think it Does

This is Awesome For a Few Reasons

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

