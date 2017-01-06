Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Sarah Scotford; Marco Belinelli's Buzzer Beater Called Off

Andy Gray
Friday January 6th, 2017

The Game Winner That Wasn't

Thursday night was busy in the NBA. James Harden's Rockets just edged Russell Westbrook's Thunder in a matchup of MVP candidates. Dwight Howard booed himself. There was even a big trade. But nothing compared to Marco Belinelli inbounding the ball to himself and converting the game winner, only to discover that the clock expired just before the shot was released.

Quick Rant

I have a very strict "No Kardashian" rule in Hot Clicks that I try very hard to never break. But today is an exception. Awful, terrible Khloe has launched a Twitter campaign to get her NBA Boyfriend of the Week, Tristan Thompson, into the All-Star game. Thompson, who is averaging seven points and 10 rebounds per game, is a solid big man and little more. Please, please, please. I beg you. Do not vote for him. There are other people more worthy

U.S. Wins World Juniors. Do You Care?

I wasn't sure whether to write about the 2017 World Junior Championship, which America won on a shootout goal by Troy Terry. So after five minutes of internal debate, I decided to put it to a vote. 

 

Sarah Scotford: Lovely Lady of the Day

Sarah Scotford is not only a model but also has done  stunt work for top actresses, including Piper Parabo, Margot Robbie, Gretchen Mole and Toni Colette (in the upcoming film XXX: Return of Xander Cage). She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Oral History of the 2007 NFC Championship Game

Remember the last time the Packers and Giants met in the playoffs? It was one of the best games in playoff history and we have an oral history to help refresh your memory.

Have You Seen Jerry Rice's Daughter Lately?

If not, you may be able to catch her in the Lingerie Legends Football League. If she impresses in the Los Angeles Temptation's open tryout tomorrow, that is.

How To Fall Asleep In Under a Minute

This Paul Simon biography has been doing the trick for me of late. Here's another method.

Bad Timing Award

Crossing Abbey Road

Donut Burger of the Day

Odds & Ends

Here's a good way to determine which team to root for in the NFL playoffs ... From the "you don't see this every day" department, Kawhi Leonard stole the ball from his own teammate ... A complete visual history of the NHL ... NBA players have very nice lives (Exhibit 573) ... Wrigley Field may host a college bowl game ... Stephen Curry has another ugly sneaker out ... How the Conan O'Brien show may change to weekly when his deal expires next year ... ICYMI: Here are some of the dogs competing in this year's Puppy Bowl.

It Worked!

Quote of the Week

This is What It's Like to Win $3.5 Million

Pet Sounds: Live in London

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

