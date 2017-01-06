The Game Winner That Wasn't

Quick Rant

I have a very strict "No Kardashian" rule in Hot Clicks that I try very hard to never break. But today is an exception. Awful, terrible Khloe has launched a Twitter campaign to get her NBA Boyfriend of the Week, Tristan Thompson, into the All-Star game. Thompson, who is averaging seven points and 10 rebounds per game, is a solid big man and little more. Please, please, please. I beg you. Do not vote for him. There are other people more worthy.

U.S. Wins World Juniors. Do You Care?

I wasn't sure whether to write about the 2017 World Junior Championship, which America won on a shootout goal by Troy Terry. So after five minutes of internal debate, I decided to put it to a vote. 2017 World Junior Championship. Do You Care?

Sarah Scotford: Lovely Lady of the Day

Sarah Scotford is not only a model but also has done stunt work for top actresses, including Piper Parabo, Margot Robbie, Gretchen Mole and Toni Colette (in the upcoming film XXX: Return of Xander Cage). She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Sarah Scotford: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 20 Close expandIcon 1 20 Close

Oral History of the 2007 NFC Championship Game

Remember the last time the Packers and Giants met in the playoffs? It was one of the best games in playoff history and we have an oral history to help refresh your memory.

Have You Seen Jerry Rice's Daughter Lately?

If not, you may be able to catch her in the Lingerie Legends Football League. If she impresses in the Los Angeles Temptation's open tryout tomorrow, that is.

How To Fall Asleep In Under a Minute

This Paul Simon biography has been doing the trick for me of late. Here's another method.

Bad Timing Award

Just got my @KyleKorver jersey in the mail today! Can't wait to wear it to the @ATLHawks game on Friday! pic.twitter.com/gnnXyLU3bb — . (@DerekStepan) January 6, 2017

Crossing Abbey Road

John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison preparing to cross Abbey Road https://t.co/Uvb7FEICkE pic.twitter.com/dKHkcrxSo4 — Old Pics Archive (@oldpicsarchive) January 6, 2017

Donut Burger of the Day

Yes. Those are what you think they are. And now I don't need dessert. pic.twitter.com/z9PU2O2wdj — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 6, 2017

Odds & Ends

Here's a good way to determine which team to root for in the NFL playoffs ... From the "you don't see this every day" department, Kawhi Leonard stole the ball from his own teammate ... A complete visual history of the NHL ... NBA players have very nice lives (Exhibit 573) ... Wrigley Field may host a college bowl game ... Stephen Curry has another ugly sneaker out ... How the Conan O'Brien show may change to weekly when his deal expires next year ... ICYMI: Here are some of the dogs competing in this year's Puppy Bowl.

It Worked!

Intentional distraction or not, it worked. 😂 https://t.co/7CkygLK9XH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2017

Quote of the Week

"I go to the playoffs every year on Madden so I have some playoff experience." pic.twitter.com/lwvSOKzqTK — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 5, 2017

This is What It's Like to Win $3.5 Million

Uno de los dueños de @havaianas apostó 100.000 dólares al #32 en la ruleta, salió y gano 3.500.000 en el casino del Conrad Punta del Este. pic.twitter.com/IYFYVBxX8o — Agustin Gimenez (@agimenez) January 5, 2017

Pet Sounds: Live in London

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.