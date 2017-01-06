Celebrities at NFL Games

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Al Pereira/Getty Images

​The NFL may be America's most popular sport, but when it comes to celebs it is a distant, distant second to the NBA. But I used our "Celebs at NBA Games" gallery a couple weeks ago so you will have to enjoy the below collection of kind-of-famous people at NFL games. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Don Cheadle Jack Dempsey/AP Andra Day Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Kristin Chenoweth John W. McDonough Ray Liotta Al Pereira/Getty Images Jonny Lee Miller Al Pereira/Getty Images Bobby Cannavale and U.S. Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad Al Pereira/Getty Images Kelly Bensimon Al Pereira/Getty Images Jackie Cruz Al Pereira/Getty Images Jessie James Decker and son Eric Jr. Al Pereira/Getty Images Michael Rappaport Al Pereira/Getty Images David Zayas Al Pereira/Getty Images Heather Headley Al Pereira/Getty Images Adrienne C. Moore Al Pereira/Getty Images Pablo Schreiber Al Pereira/Getty Images Campbell Scott and Dan Senor Al Pereira/Getty Images Jimmy Buffett Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Clay Walker David J. Phillip Billy Ray Cyrus Mark Humphrey/AP George W. Bush and Laura Bush Tom Pennington/Getty Images Michael McConaughey and Clinton Portis Patrick Semansky/AP Kid Rock and Sam Martin Dave Reginek/Getty Images Chad Smith, Flea and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Jeff Gross/Getty Images LeBron James Jae Hong/AP 50 Cent and Jerry Jones Ron Jenkins/AP Irma Thomas Gerald Herbert/AP Samuel L. Jackson and U.S. Olympian Madeline Dirado John Bazemore/AP Robin Thicke Ben Hoskins/Getty Images Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman Al Pereira/Getty Images Larry David and Eric Decker Al Pereira/Getty Images Ray Romano Al Pereira/Getty Images Kelly Osborne Al Pereira/Getty Images Action Bronson Al Pereira/Getty Images Lennie Venito Al Pereira/Getty Images Billy Gardell Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire Rico Rodriguez Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Cassadee Pope Eric Christian Smith/AP Richard Marx Ross D. Franklin/AP Biz Markie and Brian Westbrook Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images John Turturro Al Pereira/Getty Images Damian Lewis Al Pereira/Getty Images Chris Chalk Al Pereira/Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger Dan Istitene/Getty Images Craig David Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images Steve Wariner and Eddie George James Kenney/AP Chick Corea Bill Kostroun/AP Mark Wahlberg Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Josh Lucas Al Pereira/Getty Images Chad Coleman Al Pereira/Getty Images Michael Strahan Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images Erin Heatherton Adam Hunger/AP Snoop Dogg and Shaun White Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Tim Allen Paul Sancya/AP Aretha Franklin Paul Sancya/AP Eric Church Ron Jenkins/AP Andy Grammer Paul Sancya/AP Andy Garcia Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Henry Winkler Ted S. Warren/AP Vincent Piazza Al Pereira/Getty Images Luis Fonsi Wilfredo Lee/AP Ciara Elaine Thompson/AP Sarah Palin Scott Eklund/AP Blair Underwood and Matt Forte Al Pereira/Getty Images Jordin Sparks Rick Scuteri/AP Sundance Head and Antonio Smith Bob Levey/Getty Images Eddie Money Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Joel McHale Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images David Koechner Rick Scuteri/AP Celebrities at NFL Games 1 68 Close expandIcon 1 68 Close

Looking Back at Chris Berman's Best ESPN Moments

Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman announced Thursday that he will step down as ESPN NFL studio host. Awful Announcing has a good retrospective (and lots of YouTube clips) of Berman's career at the Worldwide leader.

This is Disgusting

There have to be better ways of getting on TV than ingesting mayonnaise.

Myla Dalbesio: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

I'm not sure how Myla Dalbesio contorted herself like this but it makes for a good photo. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Myla Dalbesio: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call 1 19 Close expandIcon 1 19 Close

​

What are the Best NBA All-Star Jerseys of All Time?

Cast your vote today! My favorite is 2003. My least favorite is 2006.

Best Sports Media of 2016

Forgot to link this out last week—my good friend Richard Deitsch compiled his favorite stories of 2016. There are about 150 selections and all are worth your time.

My Favorite Wendy's Employee

If you haven't been paying attention, the Wendy's super-snarky Twitter account has been in the news lately. The woman behind the snark has finally been revealed and her name is Amy Brown.

Steve Smith Talks Trash In Retirement Letter

Where Can I Buy One of These Jerseys?

We'll be wearing these unis during our heavyweight bout with the Brampton Beast this Saturday. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o2fzyJTK0u — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) January 5, 2017

Paging all Tragically Hip Fans

Get your tickets to see these special sweaters live on Saturday, January 28 @KROCKCentre and support the cause > https://t.co/9ERJoZuWWg pic.twitter.com/xuJGn5MXYE — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 5, 2017

Odds & Ends

Floyd Mayweather is training Soulja Boy for his bout with Chris Brown ... Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. Restaurants is pulling fish from its menu in advance of the Steelers playoff game against the Dolphins ... The story behind the Seinfeld theme song ... Computer viruses in 1995 looked a lot different than in 2017 ... Alicia Silverstone is on a new show and I can't wait to watch.

John Cena Speaks Mandarin

It was a pleasure meeting you all in Shanghai, maybe I'll see you across the ring one day. #Welcome pic.twitter.com/YZr4lnEzS1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017

Matt Bonner Calls It a Career

Kate Upton and Penguins Should Get You Excited For This Frigid Weekend

