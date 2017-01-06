Extra Mustard

Friday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; Celebrities at NFL Games

Andy Gray
Friday January 6th, 2017

Celebrities at NFL Games

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images

The NFL may be America's most popular sport, but when it comes to celebs it is a distant, distant second to the NBA. But I used our "Celebs at NBA Games" gallery a couple weeks ago so you will have to enjoy the below collection of kind-of-famous people at NFL games. (Click here for full-size gallery.) 

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Don Cheadle
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Andra Day
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots on Sept. 11, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Kristin Chenoweth
Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots on Sept. 11, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
John W. McDonough
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Ray Liotta
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jonny Lee Miller
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bobby Cannavale and U.S. Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Kelly Bensimon
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jackie Cruz
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jessie James Decker and son Eric Jr.
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Michael Rappaport
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
David Zayas
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Heather Headley
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Adrienne C. Moore
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Pablo Schreiber
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Campbell Scott and Dan Senor
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New Orleans Saints vs. Oakland Raiders on Sept. 11, 2016 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Jimmy Buffett
New Orleans Saints vs. Oakland Raiders on Sept. 11, 2016 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears on Sept. 11, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Clay Walker
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears on Sept. 11, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
David J. Phillip
Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11, 2016 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Billy Ray Cyrus
Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11, 2016 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Mark Humphrey/AP
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants on Sept. 11, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
George W. Bush and Laura Bush
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants on Sept. 11, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Washington Redskins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12, 2016 at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Michael McConaughey and Clinton Portis
Washington Redskins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12, 2016 at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans on Sept. 18, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Kid Rock and Sam Martin
Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans on Sept. 18, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Dave Reginek/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Chad Smith, Flea and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
LeBron James
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong/AP
Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
50 Cent and Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/AP
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 26, 2016 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Irma Thomas
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 26, 2016 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers on Oct. 2, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Samuel L. Jackson and U.S. Olympian Madeline Dirado
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers on Oct. 2, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
John Bazemore/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2, 2016 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Robin Thicke
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2, 2016 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Larry David and Eric Decker
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Ray Romano
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Kelly Osborne
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Action Bronson
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Lennie Venito
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 2, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Billy Gardell
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 2, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on Oct. 2, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Rico Rodriguez
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on Oct. 2, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Cassadee Pope
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 23, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Richard Marx
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 23, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23, 2016 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Biz Markie and Brian Westbrook
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23, 2016 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
John Turturro
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Damian Lewis
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chris Chalk
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on Oct. 23, 2016 at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.
Nicole Scherzinger
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on Oct. 23, 2016 at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on Oct. 23, 2016 at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.
Craig David
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on Oct. 23, 2016 at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.
Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 27, 2016 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Steve Wariner and Eddie George
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 27, 2016 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
James Kenney/AP
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 6, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chick Corea
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 6, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bill Kostroun/AP
New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Mark Wahlberg
New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Josh Lucas
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chad Coleman
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 14, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Michael Strahan
New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 14, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 20, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Erin Heatherton
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 20, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Adam Hunger/AP
Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins on Nov. 20, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg and Shaun White
Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins on Nov. 20, 2016 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Tim Allen
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Aretha Franklin
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Paul Sancya/AP
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins on Nov. 24, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Eric Church
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins on Nov. 24, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/AP
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Andy Grammer
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Paul Sancya/AP
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 27, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Andy Garcia
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 27, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on Dec. 4, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Henry Winkler
Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on Dec. 4, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren/AP
New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 5, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Vincent Piazza
New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 5, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Luis Fonsi
Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Ciara
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson/AP
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Sarah Palin
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Scott Eklund/AP
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Blair Underwood and Matt Forte
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals vs.New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Jordin Sparks
Arizona Cardinals vs.New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri/AP
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 18, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Sundance Head and Antonio Smith
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 18, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24, 2016 at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Eddie Money
Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24, 2016 at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Joel McHale
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24, 2016 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers on Jan. 1, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
David Koechner
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers on Jan. 1, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
Rick Scuteri/AP
Looking Back at Chris Berman's Best ESPN Moments

Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman announced Thursday that he will step down as ESPN NFL studio host. Awful Announcing has a good retrospective (and lots of YouTube clips) of Berman's career at the Worldwide leader.

This is Disgusting

There have to be better ways of getting on TV than ingesting mayonnaise. 

Myla Dalbesio: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

I'm not sure how Myla Dalbesio contorted herself like this but it makes for a good photo. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: @myladalbesio/Instagram
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio :: Next Models
Myla Dalbesio: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

What are the Best NBA All-Star Jerseys of All Time?

Cast your vote today! My favorite is 2003. My least favorite is 2006.

Best Sports Media of 2016

Forgot to link this out last week—my good friend Richard Deitsch compiled his favorite stories of 2016. There are about 150 selections and all are worth your time.

My Favorite Wendy's Employee

If you haven't been paying attention, the Wendy's super-snarky Twitter account has been in the news lately. The woman behind the snark has finally been revealed and her name is Amy Brown.

Steve Smith Talks Trash In Retirement Letter

Where Can I Buy One of These Jerseys?

Paging all Tragically Hip Fans

Odds & Ends

Floyd Mayweather is training Soulja Boy for his bout with Chris Brown ... Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. Restaurants is pulling fish from its menu in advance of the Steelers playoff game against the Dolphins ... The story behind the Seinfeld theme song ... Computer viruses in 1995 looked a lot different than in 2017 ... Alicia Silverstone is on a new show and I can't wait to watch. 

John Cena Speaks Mandarin

Matt Bonner Calls It a Career

Kate Upton and Penguins Should Get You Excited For This Frigid Weekend

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

