This was a very good halftime performance

NBA teams search low and high each week to find entertaining halftime performers, but they were all just beaten by the University of Florida, who booked the performer of the year.

A woman in a skin-tight body suit named Sofie Dossi, who performed on America’s Got Talent, got up on a ladder and shot a bow and arrow with her feet! It was stunning.

Bonus points for that incredible segway on ESPN.

– Kenny Ducey