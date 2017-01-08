Justin Bieber is cool. He kills it on a daily basis. He makes hits. It is now apparent, though, that he does not make sports champions.

Lost in the Giants’ infamous outing on a boat in Miami a week before their playoff loss to the Packers—which some suspected might have caused poor play—was a night out with the Biebster. As it turns out, Bieber has a history with teams in the NFL, and it’s not a good one.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/ehs83DpvcP — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

Back in 2014, the Steelers—heavy favorites against the New York Jets—attended a bible study with Bieber one night before the game before getting shellacked the next day. Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions, the team lost two fumbles and a garbage Mike Vick-led Jets team somehow scored 20 points.

Didn't know he was a steelers fan, but welcome to steelernation @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/5Fktaq329D — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 9, 2014

There’s nothing wrong with a little pregame bible study, but maybe don’t call up Bieber. Nothing wrong with some sun on a yacht in Miami, but just tell Biebs you’ll hit him up in June.

Did Justin Bieber allow Aaron Rodgers to shred all day? Of course not. Did he impact the outcome of the game whatsoever? Not likely. But a trend is developing.

o_0.

– Kenny Ducey