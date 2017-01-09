Extra Mustard

ESPN catches Bill Walton in the middle of a marijuana rant during break

Extra Mustard
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Bill Walton is sitting down with five other ESPN personalities during the national championship game, and it’s been nothing short of brilliant. As the game approached halftime, he revealed that he has no idea who is quarterbacking the Clemson Tigers, or who is even expected to win the game.

Later on, there was more magic. ESPN cut in during commercial to find Walton ranting about loosening up on marijuana and giving people who’ve gotten in trouble for using it “blanket amnesty.”

It’s on ESPNU, and it’s way better than the actual game. Check it out.

– Kenny Ducey

