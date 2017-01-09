Happy Birthday, Muggsy Bogues

​Muggsy Bogues, who at 5-foot-3 is the shortest player to ever compete in the NBA, turned 52 on Monday. To celebrate, we collected our favorite photos of Bogues for the gallery below. ​(Click here for full-size version.) ​

Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues Jerry Wachter/NBAE/Getty Images Spud Webb and Muggsy Bogues Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Michael Jordan David E. Klutho Muggsy Bogues and Larry Johnson Bob Stowell/Getty Images Larry Bird and Muggsy Bogues Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Magic Johnson Ken Levine/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Xavier McDaniel Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Patrick Ewing Bill Kostroun/AP Doc Rivers and Muggsy Bogues Manny Millan Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Alonzo Mourning Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues, Charles Barkley and Al Franken on SNL Gerry Goodstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Isaiah Rider John W. McDonough Robert Parish and Muggsy Bogues Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Spud Webb Manny Millan Muggsy Bogues John W. McDonough Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Alonzo Mourning and Dell Curry Noren Trotman/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Byron Scott Michael Conroy/AP Michael Jordan and Muggsy Bogues Ruth Fremson/AP Muggsy Bogues and Will Perdue David E. Klutho Muggsy Bogues and B.J. Armstrong David E. Klutho Muggsy Bogues and Pete Myers Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Mark J. Terrill/AP Muggsy Bogues Jim Bounds/AP Muggsy Bogues and Dave Cowens Jim Gund Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues Rick Havner/AP Muggsy Bogues and Gheorghe Muresan Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues, Anthony Mason, Glen Rice and Vlade Divac Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues, Michael Smith and Olden Polynice Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Glen Rice Peter A. Harris/AP Muggsy Bogues, Keith Askins and John Crotty Nell Redmond/AP Muggsy Bogues and Vlade Divac Manny Millan Muggsy Bogues and Saul Holcman Ron Frehm/AP Muggsy Bogues and Gary Payton Vincent Laforet/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Alek Radojevic Kevin Frayer/AP Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley Jeff Mitchell/Reuters Kevin Willis, Vince Carter and Muggsy Bogues Elise Amendola/AP Muggsy Bogues Manny Millan Muggsy Bogues, Charlie Ward and Vince Carter Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images Tracy McGrady and Muggsy Bogues Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Vince Carter and Muggsy Bogues Mark Lennihan/AP Vince Carter and Muggsy Bogues Kevin Frayer/AP Justin Timberlake and Muggsy Bogues Greg Shamus/NBAE/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues Kent Smith/NBAE/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues Rick Havner/AP Muggsy Bogues Jessica Kourkounis/AP Muggsy Bogues Qamar Sibtain/India Today Group/Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Tamika Catchings Eric Gay/AP A.C. Green, Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Yao Ming Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images Michael Jordan and Muggsy Bogues Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues James Devaney/GC Images Muggsy Bogues and Mark Feuerstein on Royal Pains Giovanni Rufino/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Detlef Schrempf and Muggsy Bogues David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Tracy McGrady Dave Sandford/NBAE via Getty Images Muggsy Bogues and Stephen Curry Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images Classic Photos of Muggsy Bogues 1 55 Close expandIcon 1 55 Close

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather

The two most famous boxers of the past 25 years will never face off in the ring so here's the next best thing: Soulja Boy and Chris Brown facing off (with Tyson/Mayweather as trainers).

One Way To Spend $642,000

Anyone need a 467-pound bluefin tuna?

Elle Johnson: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

My pal Elle Johnson has been working it this Bowl Season, wearing a bikini for each game and posting the pics on Twitter. If you're not following her, do so ASAP. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Courtesy of Elle Johnson Elle Johnson: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 34 Close expandIcon 1 34 Close

Bill Belichick As You've Never Seen Him Before

I HATE the term relationship goals but if it were ever applicable to a photo, this is it.

Wrestling is Fake But...

This looks like it really, really hurt.

World's Oldest Yoga Instructor

Meet 98-year-old Tao Porchon-Lynch, who's been teaching yoga for more than 75 years.

Great Moments in Random Jersey Combinations

These guys really should be teammates: https://t.co/43rximQRd9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 9, 2017

Guess Who's Headed to Japan?

Manny Ramirez is back, he just signed a deal with the Kōchi Fighting Dogs of Japan. pic.twitter.com/NvxWvMJ3oG — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) January 8, 2017

Odds & Ends

I feel bad for this young Bucks fan who wants nothing to do with this dance contest ... This is a brutal way to lose a basketball game ... Bellator boss Scott Coker capitalized on the news and invited Meryl Streep to an MMA event ... Colin Kaepernick donated $50,000 to help Dakota Access Pipeline protestors ... Here's a really good Rory McIlroy interview for all the golf fans out there ... The Legend of Zelda theme song has never sounded so good ... Why you don't need to exercise every day.

Go Clemson, I Guess

DeMarcus Cousins Dislikes Chair

Kings' DeMarcus Cousins gets technical foul for kicking and punching a chair in frustration (w/ replay) pic.twitter.com/X9Wq7pqygy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 9, 2017

One Way To Pull a Tooth

Hello, Irina

