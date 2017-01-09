Extra Mustard

Monday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Elle Johnson; Muggsy Bogues' Best Photos

Andy Gray
Monday January 9th, 2017

Happy Birthday, Muggsy Bogues

Muggsy Bogues, who at 5-foot-3 is the shortest player to ever compete in the NBA, turned 52 on Monday. To celebrate, we collected our favorite photos of Bogues for the gallery below. (Click here for full-size version.) ​

1987
Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues
1987
Jerry Wachter/NBAE/Getty Images
1987
Spud Webb and Muggsy Bogues
1987
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
1989
Muggsy Bogues and Michael Jordan
1989
David E. Klutho
1989
Muggsy Bogues and Larry Johnson
1989
Bob Stowell/Getty Images
1990
Larry Bird and Muggsy Bogues
1990
Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
1990
Muggsy Bogues and Magic Johnson
1990
Ken Levine/Getty Images
1991
Muggsy Bogues and Xavier McDaniel
1991
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Muggsy Bogues and Patrick Ewing
1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Bill Kostroun/AP
1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Doc Rivers and Muggsy Bogues
1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Manny Millan
1993
Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Alonzo Mourning
1993
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
1993 SNL episode
Muggsy Bogues, Charles Barkley and Al Franken on SNL
1993 SNL episode
Gerry Goodstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1994
Muggsy Bogues and Isaiah Rider
1994
John W. McDonough
1994
Robert Parish and Muggsy Bogues
1994
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
1995
Muggsy Bogues and Spud Webb
1995
Manny Millan
1995
Muggsy Bogues
1995
John W. McDonough
1995
Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Alonzo Mourning and Dell Curry
1995
Noren Trotman/NBAE via Getty Images
1995
Muggsy Bogues and Byron Scott
1995
Michael Conroy/AP
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Michael Jordan and Muggsy Bogues
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Ruth Fremson/AP
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Muggsy Bogues and Will Perdue
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
David E. Klutho
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Muggsy Bogues and B.J. Armstrong
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
David E. Klutho
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Muggsy Bogues and Pete Myers
1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
1995 Jim Thorpe Pro Sprots Awards
Muggsy Bogues and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1995 Jim Thorpe Pro Sprots Awards
Mark J. Terrill/AP
1995
Muggsy Bogues
1995
Jim Bounds/AP
1996
Muggsy Bogues and Dave Cowens
1996
Jim Gund
1996
Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues
1996
Rick Havner/AP
1996
Muggsy Bogues and Gheorghe Muresan
1996
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
1997
Muggsy Bogues, Anthony Mason, Glen Rice and Vlade Divac
1997
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
1997
Muggsy Bogues, Michael Smith and Olden Polynice
1997
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
1997
Muggsy Bogues and Glen Rice
1997
Peter A. Harris/AP
1997
Muggsy Bogues, Keith Askins and John Crotty
1997
Nell Redmond/AP
1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Muggsy Bogues and Vlade Divac
1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Manny Millan
1998 NBA All-Star Weekend $1 million three-point shot miss
Muggsy Bogues and Saul Holcman
1998 NBA All-Star Weekend $1 million three-point shot miss
Ron Frehm/AP
1999
Muggsy Bogues and Gary Payton
1999
Vincent Laforet/Getty Images
1999
Muggsy Bogues and Alek Radojevic
1999
Kevin Frayer/AP
1999
Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley
1999
Jeff Mitchell/Reuters
2000
Kevin Willis, Vince Carter and Muggsy Bogues
2000
Elise Amendola/AP
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Muggsy Bogues
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Manny Millan
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Muggsy Bogues, Charlie Ward and Vince Carter
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Tracy McGrady and Muggsy Bogues
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Vince Carter and Muggsy Bogues
2000 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Mark Lennihan/AP
2001
Vince Carter and Muggsy Bogues
2001
Kevin Frayer/AP
2003 NBA All Star Weekend
Justin Timberlake and Muggsy Bogues
2003 NBA All Star Weekend
Greg Shamus/NBAE/Getty Images
2003
Muggsy Bogues
2003
Kent Smith/NBAE/Getty Images
2005
Muggsy Bogues
2005
Rick Havner/AP
2006
Muggsy Bogues
2006
Jessica Kourkounis/AP
2012
Muggsy Bogues
2012
Qamar Sibtain/India Today Group/Getty Images
2013 NBA All Star Weekend
Muggsy Bogues and Tamika Catchings
2013 NBA All Star Weekend
Eric Gay/AP
2013
A.C. Green, Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry
2013
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
2013
Muggsy Bogues and Yao Ming
2013
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
2013
Michael Jordan and Muggsy Bogues
2013
Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
2014
Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues
2014
James Devaney/GC Images
2015
Muggsy Bogues and Mark Feuerstein on Royal Pains
2015
Giovanni Rufino/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2015
Detlef Schrempf and Muggsy Bogues
2015
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
2016 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Muggsy Bogues and Tracy McGrady
2016 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Dave Sandford/NBAE via Getty Images
2016
Muggsy Bogues and Stephen Curry
2016
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather

The two most famous boxers of the past 25 years will never face off in the ring so here's the next best thing: Soulja Boy and Chris Brown facing off (with Tyson/Mayweather as trainers). 

One Way To Spend $642,000

Anyone need a 467-pound bluefin tuna?

Elle Johnson: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

My pal Elle Johnson has been working it this Bowl Season, wearing a bikini for each game and posting the pics on Twitter. If you're not following her, do so ASAP. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Courtesy of Elle Johnson
Bill Belichick As You've Never Seen Him Before

I HATE the term relationship goals but if it were ever applicable to a photo, this is it.

Wrestling is Fake But...

This looks like it really, really hurt.

World's Oldest Yoga Instructor

Meet 98-year-old Tao Porchon-Lynch, who's been teaching yoga for more than 75 years.

Great Moments in Random Jersey Combinations

Guess Who's Headed to Japan?

Odds & Ends

I feel bad for this young Bucks fan who wants nothing to do with this dance contest ... This is a brutal way to lose a basketball game ... Bellator boss Scott Coker capitalized on the news and invited Meryl Streep to an MMA event ... Colin Kaepernick donated $50,000 to help Dakota Access Pipeline protestors ... Here's a really good Rory McIlroy interview for all the golf fans out there ... The Legend of Zelda theme song has never sounded so good ... Why you don't need to exercise every day.

Go Clemson, I Guess

DeMarcus Cousins Dislikes Chair

One Way To Pull a Tooth

Hello, Irina

