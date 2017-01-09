Extra Mustard

WATCH: Stephen Curry parodies himself, daughter Riley in 'Family Guy' cameo

Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Sunday's episode of Family Guy featured a cameo from Stephen Curry, who voices himself in a scene parodying his viral postgame press conferences with his daughter Riley. 

In the episode, Peter Griffin runs into Curry on the street and begs the Warriors star to let him sit on his lap during a postgame press conference, just like Riley occasionally does with her father. 

Curry's presser with Griffin isn't quite as adorable as the original, but it's pretty hilarious. 

As The Washington Post points out, Curry told USA Today in 2009 that his favorite show was Family Guy

