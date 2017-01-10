Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M Hot Clicks: Jessica VerSteeg; Clemson Wins Epic Title Game

Andy Gray
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Holy Crap, What a Game

Clemson beat Alabama on a last-second touchdown to win the national championship and we ranked it as the second-best finish in title game history. There's a ton to say about the game but here are the most important takeaways: The lead referee was more jacked than the players ... Deshaun Watson got helicoptered in the third quarter ... I went to bed after this play and that was a big screw-up by me ... Clemson's game-winning play was a little illegal ... Dabo Swinney awesomely called out Colin Cowherd after the game ... Ben Boulware's interview was pretty great, too ... Preseason ranking of next year's Top 25.

Bill Walton Wins National Championship 

Not sure what motivated ESPN to televise Bill Walton and some other talking heads watching the game, but it was phenomenal and Walton really likes his pot.

New York Giants Trash Team Plane

After a season filled with a domestic abuse controversy, cheating that wasn't really punished and a dumb boat controversy, it only makes sense that the Giants ended their season by trashing their plane and delaying other people's flights by two hours.

Jessica VerSteeg: Lovely Lady of the Day

Jessica VerSteeg is a former Amazing Race contestant (Season 28), former Miss Iowa and, most importantly, a friend of Hot Clicks. She also has the perfect gift to help you find your calm. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Jessica VerSteeg :: Photo by Alessandra Fiorini
Jessica VerSteeg: Lovely Lady of the Day
R.I.P. Alternate NHL Jerseys

Adidas is replacing Reebok as official outfitter of NHL uniforms next season and promptly announced there will be no alternate jerseys "in order to make the initial implementation of new sweaters easier." This inspired us to look at some of the more bizarre NHL uniforms of the past two decades.  

Are These The World's Hottest Flight Attendants?

How can you not read this story after that headline?

Fashion Trend for 2017 I'd Rather Avoid

Think the less said about this one, the better.

Four Years Later ... It Happened

Alex Ovechkin Reaches 900 Career Goals

Good Prediction

Odds & Ends

Twitter went a little crazy admiring Derrick Henry's hair ... Mike Francesa had an amusing take on Odell Beckham Jr. ...Derrick Rose disappeared before the Knicks-Hornets game and could face punishment from the team ... Ric Flair works out exclusively to songs named after him ... Cubs fans are really bummed that Kris Bryant is married ... Snakes on a Plane is better as a movie than real life.

Clemson Wins!

Steph Curry Meets Family Guy

Yikes, Joey

Alabama Fans Have Some Things To Say To Lane Kiffin 

1:20 | College Football
Alabama fans send Lane Kiffin off with goodbye letter

If Joel Embiid Were a WWE Superstar

 
Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

