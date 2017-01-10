Tuesday's A.M Hot Clicks: Jessica VerSteeg; Clemson Wins Epic Title Game
Holy Crap, What a Game
Clemson beat Alabama on a last-second touchdown to win the national championship and we ranked it as the second-best finish in title game history. There's a ton to say about the game but here are the most important takeaways: The lead referee was more jacked than the players ... Deshaun Watson got helicoptered in the third quarter ... I went to bed after this play and that was a big screw-up by me ... Clemson's game-winning play was a little illegal ... Dabo Swinney awesomely called out Colin Cowherd after the game ... Ben Boulware's interview was pretty great, too ... Preseason ranking of next year's Top 25.
Bill Walton Wins National Championship
Not sure what motivated ESPN to televise Bill Walton and some other talking heads watching the game, but it was phenomenal and Walton really likes his pot.
New York Giants Trash Team Plane
After a season filled with a domestic abuse controversy, cheating that wasn't really punished and a dumb boat controversy, it only makes sense that the Giants ended their season by trashing their plane and delaying other people's flights by two hours.
R.I.P. Alternate NHL Jerseys
Adidas is replacing Reebok as official outfitter of NHL uniforms next season and promptly announced there will be no alternate jerseys "in order to make the initial implementation of new sweaters easier." This inspired us to look at some of the more bizarre NHL uniforms of the past two decades.
Four Years Later ... It Happened
Me. In a National Championship Game. I'm just waiting on that moment.— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) January 8, 2013
Alex Ovechkin Reaches 900 Career Goals
This one tied him with the Rocket. The next one will be #Ovech1Kin. #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/sfeMStHAFx— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 10, 2017
Good Prediction
Odds & Ends
Twitter went a little crazy admiring Derrick Henry's hair ... Mike Francesa had an amusing take on Odell Beckham Jr. ...Derrick Rose disappeared before the Knicks-Hornets game and could face punishment from the team ... Ric Flair works out exclusively to songs named after him ... Cubs fans are really bummed that Kris Bryant is married ... Snakes on a Plane is better as a movie than real life.
Clemson Wins!
Great call of the #Clemson game-winning TD by Sean McDonough on ESPN Radio.— Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 10, 2017
[Via SVP on ESPN] pic.twitter.com/Yboc59EInu
Steph Curry Meets Family Guy
Yikes, Joey
what was that joey pic.twitter.com/8tzCuaPTLX— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 9, 2017