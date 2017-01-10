Extra Mustard

DeMarcus Cousins promises to release R&B album if voted into the All-Star Game by fans

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

As if there already weren’t enough reasons to vote for DeMarcus Cousins, now we’ve got one more.

The Kings center gave a rare radio interview on Tuesday morning in Sacramento, and made fans a promise. If he wins the online vote, he’ll drop his R&B album. And you can take that to the bank.

“I think I can sing,” Cousins said. “You know what? I got a deal for everybody: If you guys make me a starter in this year’s All-Star game, I will release my R&B album. And it won’t be an April Fool’s joke this time!”

Now if you’ll recall, Boogie got us all in 2014 when he said he’d release an album with a single featuring Chance the Rapper, only to reveal that it was an April Fool’s joke. Great to know we won’t get got this time around.

Among all the great All-Star voting campaigns through the years, this may be the most compelling. Who wouldn’t want to hear this album?

– Kenny Ducey

