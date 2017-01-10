Timing is everything.

As the Knicks dealt with guard Derrick Rose going AWOL on Tuesday, the team’s Twitter account ironically sent out an advertisement with Rose boarding an Amtrak train to advertise for the railroad service. It came mere minutes before the team announced that he had been fined, adding to the intrigue.

It was either a scheduled tweet that happened to publish at the wrong moment, or a one of the most perfectly-timed advertisements in recent memory. They later deleted the post.

It was a lot for fans to handle.

not the best ad campaign the day after https://t.co/dlWEMss24B — Kyle White (@KPWhite4) January 10, 2017

Will Derrick be on the train with you guys? https://t.co/f5pYNuqbej — Jarret Leist (@JarretLeist) January 10, 2017

Is this a candid shot of Derrick Rose fleeing MSG yesterday? https://t.co/QqAqhADx1k — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 10, 2017

Is he boarding that train before the game ? https://t.co/MbtNjv4fJQ — Santi (@Geechi_Liberach) January 10, 2017

Is this a pic of him leaving the city last night? https://t.co/0ZK0Rcl6Aj — Bearded Brian (@Bearded_Brian) January 10, 2017

This is an INCREDIBLE tweet. https://t.co/5uWCnulZ2P — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 10, 2017

Y'all really used this picture huh lol https://t.co/En7bB2qDx4 — Kathryn Donovan (@kath_dono) January 10, 2017

Rose had traveled back to Chicago to deal with what was reported to be a “family situation.” No word if he took an Amtrak there.

– Kenny Ducey