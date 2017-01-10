Down
enlarge
Michigan enlists campus police to surprise walk-on with scholarship
0:56 | Extra Mustard
Michigan enlists campus police to surprise walk-on with scholarship
Extra Mustard

Watch: Michigan enlists campus police to surprise walk-on with scholarship

Extra Mustard
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Michigan surprised senior Andrew Dakich a scholarship, but not without having a little fun with him first.

Dakich (who, yes, is the son of basketball broadcaster Dan Dakich), had to deal with the campus police pretending to pull him out of a team meeting for a moment, before dropping the bombshell that he will not have to pay tuition for the rest of his college career, however brief.

He took it in stride, it seems. But man...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters