One of the most awkward dap’s you’ll ever see was just shared on First Take between Stephen A. Smith and Les Miles.

It looked bad in real time, and we have slowed it down to make it look even worse. Stephen A. pounds Les’s open palm before the former LSU coach grabs his fist like a rock, only to have his hand sandwiched by Smith’s left hand, which was just scratching his thigh.

It’s a freaking mess.

First TAKE? More like First SHAKE! Heyyyoohhhh!!!!!!

– Kenny Ducey