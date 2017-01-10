Extra Mustard

Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Sabrina Janssen; Derrick Rose resurfaces

Dan Gartland
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Look Who’s Back!

1:45 | NBA
George Karl: Derrick Rose drama 'lose-lose-lose'

Derrick Rose Watch is over after just half a day. As suddenly as he vanished, Rose reappeared at Knicks practice on Tuesday. He was fined but not suspended—he’ll play tomorrow in Philly. 

Long Live Jagr

Jaromir Jagr said—maybe jokingly, maybe not—that he wants to keep playing until he’s 55. I’m pretty excited to see him when the Panthers come to New York tomorrow night. 

How Deep is Your Love?

A woman in Venezeula was busted for trying to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase. 

P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Sabrina Janssen: Lovely Lady of the Day
Sabrina Janssen, Miss Colorado 2017, is the P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day. Here are her high school softball stats. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

WANTED: Man With Tiny Face

We Need More Jim Caldwell

Guys, Take Notes

Odds & Ends

Colorado’s hottest new beverage is weed coffee. ... Here’s a headline I didn’t expect to read in the New York Times today: “Rick Ross Documentary Video Doubles as Ad for Checkers” ... Is that story you’ve surely heard about one of the first movies actually true? ... Researchers in Japan found a monkey trying to mate with a deer. ... A tree with a tunnel cut into it in California fell down, but apparently there are a bunch of those

It Looked So Much Smoother in the Movie

I’ll Admit it, They Got Me

(Here’s the real video, if you’re curious.)

A Good Song

