Look Who’s Back!

Derrick Rose Watch is over after just half a day. As suddenly as he vanished, Rose reappeared at Knicks practice on Tuesday. He was fined but not suspended—he’ll play tomorrow in Philly.

Long Live Jagr

Jaromir Jagr said—maybe jokingly, maybe not—that he wants to keep playing until he’s 55. I’m pretty excited to see him when the Panthers come to New York tomorrow night.

How Deep is Your Love?

A woman in Venezeula was busted for trying to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase.

WANTED: Man With Tiny Face

Police looking for duo in Home Depot robbery, assault https://t.co/RO4dIgnLh1 pic.twitter.com/kLkWXqmQko — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) January 10, 2017

We Need More Jim Caldwell

A photographer took pictures of people before and after she called them beautiful pic.twitter.com/1E1s807LVz — KenJac (@TheRogaineKid) January 10, 2017

Guys, Take Notes

When she deserve it all pic.twitter.com/7EgRQndY2R — 🎥 (@Davy_______) January 10, 2017

Odds & Ends

Colorado’s hottest new beverage is weed coffee. ... Here’s a headline I didn’t expect to read in the New York Times today: “Rick Ross Documentary Video Doubles as Ad for Checkers” ... Is that story you’ve surely heard about one of the first movies actually true? ... Researchers in Japan found a monkey trying to mate with a deer. ... A tree with a tunnel cut into it in California fell down, but apparently there are a bunch of those.

It Looked So Much Smoother in the Movie

I’ll Admit it, They Got Me

(Here’s the real video, if you’re curious.)

A Good Song

