Allen Iverson will be a player/coach in Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league

an hour ago

Allen Iverson is among a plethora of NBA luminaries taking part in Ice Cube’s new BIG3 basketball league.

The rapper-turned-actor-turned mogul officially announced plans for the new 3-on-3 league in New York City on Wednesday, joined by Iverson and former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Rashard Lewis.

Other committed players include Jason Williams, Chauncey Billups, Jermaine O’Neal and Bonzi Wells. Games will be played to 60 points and include four-point baskets. Former NBA player and NBPA deputy executive director Roger Mason Jr. will serve as president and commissioner.

There will be eight teams of five players in the league, which will tour around the country and internationally from June 24 to August 26.

Find more official details here.

The nostalgia!

