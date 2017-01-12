Extra Mustard

Chargers fan reacts to news of L.A. move by pelting team headquarters with eggs

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Chargers, unable to goad taxpayers into paying for a new stadium, are moving to Los Angeles. Plenty of fans are upset, but perhaps none more than the guy who threw eggs at the team’s facility and streamed the whole thing on Periscope. 

After news broke of the Chargers’ impending move, a small group of fans and journalists gathered at the team’s headquarters. It was largely uneventful, aside from the guy who brought a dozen eggs and started hurling them at the building. 

The police were called, but the man with the Kellen Clemens-like arm absconded before they arrived

The cops should have no problem identifying him, though, considering he streamed the vandalism live on Periscope

“I know I’m gonna get in trouble but I don’t care,” he said. 

