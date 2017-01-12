The Chargers, unable to goad taxpayers into paying for a new stadium, are moving to Los Angeles. Plenty of fans are upset, but perhaps none more than the guy who threw eggs at the team’s facility and streamed the whole thing on Periscope.

After news broke of the Chargers’ impending move, a small group of fans and journalists gathered at the team’s headquarters. It was largely uneventful, aside from the guy who brought a dozen eggs and started hurling them at the building.

Angry @Chargers fan eggs building after hearing owner Dean Spanos may announce team's move to LA this morning. Stay w #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/oHQqqIWuPp — Liberty Zabala (@LibertyNBC7SD) January 12, 2017

The police were called, but the man with the Kellen Clemens-like arm absconded before they arrived.

#BreakingNews: Eggs thrown at #Chargers Park & police are on the scene latest details on @fox5sandiego at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/xbIQ9VLwWZ — Raha (@Rahafox5) January 12, 2017

The cops should have no problem identifying him, though, considering he streamed the vandalism live on Periscope.

“I know I’m gonna get in trouble but I don’t care,” he said.