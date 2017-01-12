Extra Mustard

Shirts mocking the Chargers’ new logo are already for sale in San Diego

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

It’s only been a few hours since the Chargers announced they were ditching San Diego in favor of Los Angeles, and fans are already capitalizing on the overwhelmingly negative response to the new logo

Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas spotted this shirt for sale in San Diego, which perfectly sums up how fans feel both about the logo and the move in general.

Sure, the logo stinks, but the good news is that it won’t appear on helmets or jerseys

