Extra Mustard

Thursday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Adrianna Christina; Everyone hates the Chargers’ logo

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The L.A. Chargers Already Took Their First L

The Chargers have a new logo for their new home and it’s pretty much just what the Dodgers logo looks like after an earthquake. The reaction online was swift and vicious, but my favorite response was from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The good news, according to Darren Rovell, is that the logo has not been approved by the NFL.

Every Single One of These is Awesome

Nineteen stunning Natural Ice Skating Rinks around the world.

This Notebook is So Dang Cool

Here’s a notebook with pages that look and feel like regular paper, but you can erase it with water

Adrianna Christina: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Adrianna Christina, an Instagram model with over 91,000 followers. I’m not afraid to admit that I thought the book she’s holding in this photo said “Tom Joad.” (Click here for the full-sized gallery.) 

Adrianna Christina: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 25
Close
expandIcon
1 25
Close

Badminton is Dope

Mads Pieler Kolding is the athlete of the moment. First he was in that crazy badminton rally that went viral earlier this week, now he just set the world record for hardest badminton smash, at 265 mph

Uhh, What Kind of Workout is This?

Michael Irvin Tends to Repeat Himself, Huh?

You tell them, Mike

A video posted by Pardon My Take (@pardonmytake) on

Bill Definitely Didn’t Write This Himself

An unexpected present from the barista at the Starbucks in Culver City.

A photo posted by Bill Simmons (@sptguy33) on

Odds & Ends

It’s difficult to overstate how gross these photos of a snake eating a porcupine are. ... I really, really hope the Chargers don’t delete their only good tweets. ... What happens if you stick your head in a particle accelerator? ... A pro lacrosse game over the weekend featured a record four brothers. ... The Premier League is beginning to experiment with the overhead camera. ... I can’t stop watching this minor league hockey fight

This is Terrifying

Aussie Fashion Fight!

How the Portland Zoo Animals Spent Their Snow Day

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters