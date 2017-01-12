The L.A. Chargers Already Took Their First L

The Chargers’ new logo is total Oscar-bait pic.twitter.com/KbwX4PG15o — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 12, 2017

The Chargers have a new logo for their new home and it’s pretty much just what the Dodgers logo looks like after an earthquake. The reaction online was swift and vicious, but my favorite response was from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The good news, according to Darren Rovell, is that the logo has not been approved by the NFL.

Every Single One of These is Awesome

Nineteen stunning Natural Ice Skating Rinks around the world.

This Notebook is So Dang Cool

Here’s a notebook with pages that look and feel like regular paper, but you can erase it with water.

Adrianna Christina: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Adrianna Christina, an Instagram model with over 91,000 followers. I’m not afraid to admit that I thought the book she’s holding in this photo said “Tom Joad.” ( Click here for the full-sized gallery .) Adrianna Christina: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 25 Close expandIcon 1 25 Close Instagram ​

Badminton is Dope

Mads Pieler Kolding is the athlete of the moment. First he was in that crazy badminton rally that went viral earlier this week, now he just set the world record for hardest badminton smash, at 265 mph.

Uhh, What Kind of Workout is This?

Michael Irvin Tends to Repeat Himself, Huh?

You tell them, Mike A video posted by Pardon My Take (@pardonmytake) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:51am PST

MAN WHEN WE PLAYED IN THAT COLD WEATHER WE WAS COLD. — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 5, 2014

Bill Definitely Didn’t Write This Himself

An unexpected present from the barista at the Starbucks in Culver City. A photo posted by Bill Simmons (@sptguy33) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Odds & Ends

It’s difficult to overstate how gross these photos of a snake eating a porcupine are. ... I really, really hope the Chargers don’t delete their only good tweets. ... What happens if you stick your head in a particle accelerator? ... A pro lacrosse game over the weekend featured a record four brothers. ... The Premier League is beginning to experiment with the overhead camera. ... I can’t stop watching this minor league hockey fight.

This is Terrifying

Mice turn into killers when a brain circuit is triggered by a laser https://t.co/AahmkIT7Mk pic.twitter.com/VgSvlIey2i — New Scientist (@newscientist) January 12, 2017

Aussie Fashion Fight!

How the Portland Zoo Animals Spent Their Snow Day

