Extra Mustard

This might be the most embarrassing way to concede a goal in FIFA

Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

There are a lot of ways to embarrass yourself while playing FIFA. Typically, however, the goalkeeper—which by default is largely controlled by AI—is a steadying force for even the most inept FIFA players among us. 

Which just adds to the humiliation this FIFA player probably felt after allowing this goal. 

There isn't much context here, except the Reddit user who initially uploaded the video says he lost 1–0. Just a bunch of virtual Manchester United players making a mockery of the sport and conceding in mortifying fashion. Enjoy the dramatic music added for effect.

Technically not an own goal! 

